Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 614 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $533,533,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in NIKE by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,376 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $150,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,611 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $93,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average of $84.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.