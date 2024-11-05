Farther Finance Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.03. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $88.91 and a 12 month high of $107.83.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

