Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 57,247 Shares of FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGG – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,247 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000.

FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DOGG stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.70.

About FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (DOGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent level of income with a secondary objective of providing capital appreciation. The fund invests in a concentrated portfolio of equally weighted, high dividend-yielding, large-cap US stocks, options, and short-term Treasury securities.

