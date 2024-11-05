Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.19 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.