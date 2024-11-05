Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $917,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 166,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.