Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,028,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,065,000 after purchasing an additional 610,397 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,969,000 after purchasing an additional 109,823 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,684,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,385,000 after acquiring an additional 48,446 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,195,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 1,037,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

DBMF stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $30.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

