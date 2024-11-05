Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,086 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,046,000. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $33,148,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after purchasing an additional 331,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,487.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,904 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

