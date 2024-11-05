Stephens Inc. AR Buys 181 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 14,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $431.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.15. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.88 and a fifty-two week high of $455.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 113.87, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,445.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,916.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,445.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,172 shares of company stock worth $137,000,162. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.85.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

