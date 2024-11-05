Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CFO Sells 1,837 Shares

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $377.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $201.43 and a 52 week high of $394.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

