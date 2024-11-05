Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,825,688.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generac alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00.

Generac Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $170.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.23 and a 1 year high of $176.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 97.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 73.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.