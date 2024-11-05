Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,573,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,068 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,338,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,787,543,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,589,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Biogen by 39.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 740,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,723,000 after buying an additional 207,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 570,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,024,000 after acquiring an additional 122,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $173.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.71 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.58.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

