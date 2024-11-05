Principal Securities Inc. Has $15.40 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $219.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.18. The stock has a market cap of $618.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $142.79 and a 1 year high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

