Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Lessened by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.75.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $268.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.25. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $206.11 and a one year high of $279.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.