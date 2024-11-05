Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Raised by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,857,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 566,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,255,395. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,255,395. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,525.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $117.21 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average of $98.30.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.