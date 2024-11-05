Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 575.42 ($7.46) and traded as high as GBX 600.60 ($7.79). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 598.20 ($7.76), with a volume of 1,208,220 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMV shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.43) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 602.67 ($7.82).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 629.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 575.42. The company has a market cap of £4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,392.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

