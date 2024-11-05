iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

