Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 2.3 %

EFOI opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 86.25% and a negative net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

