OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Up 2.8 %

OPHC stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 21.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the first quarter worth about $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

