OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Up 2.8 %
OPHC stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
