Rapid7 (RPD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Rapid7 to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $698,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

