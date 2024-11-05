Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reading International
Reading International Price Performance
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 153.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Reading International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 124,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reading International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.