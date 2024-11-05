Private Advisor Group LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after buying an additional 67,848 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $185.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.01 and a 200-day moving average of $170.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.73 and a 52 week high of $196.29.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

