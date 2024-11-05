US Bancorp DE Has $4.43 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 259.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $390.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.45. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.23 and a 12 month high of $424.63.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,220. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,220. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,812,015. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.