Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CEO William D. Mosley Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,947,726.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

STX stock opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after buying an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,478,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,349,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,218,000 after acquiring an additional 337,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,268,000 after acquiring an additional 316,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

