GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
GigaMedia stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.37. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $1.50.
GigaMedia Company Profile
