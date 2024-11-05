Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 43 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $555.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $598.39 and its 200-day moving average is $583.86. The stock has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.26 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.89, for a total transaction of $3,263,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at $67,611,804.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,197.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,850 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.89, for a total transaction of $3,263,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,611,804.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,150 shares of company stock worth $10,094,925. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

