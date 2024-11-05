Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $360.09 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.53.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

