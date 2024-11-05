Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amazon.com Q1 Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a report issued on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.48.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $195.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.23 and a 200-day moving average of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $138.36 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

