Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $230,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FELG opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $34.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.