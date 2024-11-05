Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
MAT stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mattel has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.
