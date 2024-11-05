AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.58 and traded as high as C$10.91. AGF Management shares last traded at C$10.68, with a volume of 96,676 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGF.B shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.82.

The company has a market capitalization of C$682.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$128,317.00. In other AGF Management news, Director Cybele Negris bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,433.50. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,317.00. Insiders acquired 29,985 shares of company stock valued at $238,003 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

