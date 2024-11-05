Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Everi Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Everi stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 2.13. Everi has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $137,852.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,916.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $137,852.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,916.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $378,424.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,292,944.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,281 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 546,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,415,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Everi by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,503,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

