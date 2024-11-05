Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.52 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 94.75 ($1.23). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 93.90 ($1.22), with a volume of 14,258 shares traded.

Castelnau Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £302.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,130.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.52.

About Castelnau Group

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

