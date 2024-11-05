Cranswick (LON:CWK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,583.01 ($59.43) and traded as high as GBX 5,160 ($66.92). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 5,060 ($65.62), with a volume of 50,464 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWK. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,915.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,583.01. The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,421.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,658 ($60.41), for a total transaction of £20,029.40 ($25,975.10). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 16,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,910 ($63.68), for a total value of £810,150 ($1,050,641.94). Insiders have sold a total of 16,931 shares of company stock worth $83,022,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company's stock.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

