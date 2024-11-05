RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.19 and traded as high as C$19.02. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.97, with a volume of 304,467 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on REI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.63.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.19. The company has a market cap of C$5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85 and a beta of 1.31.

(Get Free Report)

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.