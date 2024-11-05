Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Performance
Coffee stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
