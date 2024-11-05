Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $360.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.24 and a 200-day moving average of $352.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Institutional Trading of Pool

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Pool by 17.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

