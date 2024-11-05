US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE EXR opened at $163.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.92. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $104.88 and a one year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 169.63%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

