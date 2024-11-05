UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 24,300 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $2,644,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,576,604 shares in the company, valued at $171,581,813.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $2,473,983.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, J Mariner Kemper sold 10,115 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $940,695.00.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $65.48 and a 52 week high of $113.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $716.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

