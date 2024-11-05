US Bancorp DE Buys 442,002 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 352.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 567,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,002 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 285.3% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 45.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 134.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE NWG opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.32.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

