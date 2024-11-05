Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.01. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Williams & Novak LLC raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares during the quarter. Sypris Solutions comprises approximately 7.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Williams & Novak LLC owned about 18.66% of Sypris Solutions worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

