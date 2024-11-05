Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS NULG opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

