Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.35. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

