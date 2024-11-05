Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after buying an additional 221,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,803,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,399,000 after purchasing an additional 144,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,059,000 after buying an additional 130,253 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $218.96 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,076 shares in the company, valued at $41,329,441.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,329,441.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $230,860.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,269 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,072 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Atlassian from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.