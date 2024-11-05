Gregory R. Page Sells 4,000 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ETN stock opened at $331.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.52. The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $211.99 and a 52-week high of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $599,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Eaton by 82.7% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 302.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 40.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

