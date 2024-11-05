Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 11,866 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,632 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 13.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,341,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 159,610 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 18.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 203,274 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 834,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 216.2% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 294,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 201,134 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Price Performance

SAN opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAN. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.