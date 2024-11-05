NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 19.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in NICE by 201.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 140,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in NICE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NICE by 29.2% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

NICE Stock Down 1.4 %

NICE stock opened at $169.49 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $151.52 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 15.55%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.