US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 83.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 2.1 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.02. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $91.70.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $6,038,270.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,608,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,232,321.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $6,038,270.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,608,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,232,321.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $211,938.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,665.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

