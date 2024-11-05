Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,955,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,649,000 after purchasing an additional 425,696 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 287.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 115,391 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,597,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,850 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,001,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.15 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Compass Point cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

