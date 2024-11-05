The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,951,000 after buying an additional 29,246 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 179.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 239.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.61.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $179.00 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $176.78 and a 52 week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.41 and its 200-day moving average is $192.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

