Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 15,331 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3,340.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

